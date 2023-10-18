Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $332,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $151.55. 214,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,200. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

