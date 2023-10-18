Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,267,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

