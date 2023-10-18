Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $930,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,008. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.21 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

