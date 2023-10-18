Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $397.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,960. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.50 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $374.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.96.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

