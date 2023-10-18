Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. 731,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

