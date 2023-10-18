Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.2% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 180.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

