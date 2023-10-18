Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 295,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 287,366 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 496,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,457,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,371. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

