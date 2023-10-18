Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,067. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

