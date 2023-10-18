Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 530 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.04. 532,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.