Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 74 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,463. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

