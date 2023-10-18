Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 2.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11. 637,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,183,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.