Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.77 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

