Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,779 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.6 %

FCX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

