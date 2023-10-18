Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 876,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,344,388 shares.The stock last traded at $18.28 and had previously closed at $17.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 624,122 shares of company stock worth $9,278,985. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

