Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.25. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 494669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

The company has a market cap of $948.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

