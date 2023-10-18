Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Up 3.9%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 127,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,403,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

