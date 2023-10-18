GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 201,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 240,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

GGN opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

