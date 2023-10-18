Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $396.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $672.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

Institutional Trading of Gannett

In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,673,822.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gannett by 161.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

