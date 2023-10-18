Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in September

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,124,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 5,407,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.4 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS GELYF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

