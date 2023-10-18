General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

