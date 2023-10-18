General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. 866,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,901. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

