General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

