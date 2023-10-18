GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 196,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on GPRK. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
GeoPark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $616.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
