GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 196,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPRK. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get GeoPark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRK

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $616.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.