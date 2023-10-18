Ghe LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ghe LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 3.0% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 761.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 182.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 242,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.