Ghe LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ghe LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.7% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.57. 130,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

