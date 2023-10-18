Ghe LLC Sells 7,652 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ghe LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

