Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Down 33.3%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 134,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$643,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

