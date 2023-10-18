Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2,885.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 121,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,926. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

