Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

