Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

