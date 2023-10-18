Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.
About Gladstone Land
