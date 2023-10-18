Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 428,382 shares.The stock last traded at $25.58 and had previously closed at $25.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

