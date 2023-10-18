Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 3.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 85,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 211,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Gogoro Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gogoro
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.