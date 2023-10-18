Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 3.1%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 85,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 211,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Gogoro Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 34.85% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gogoro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Gogoro by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 8,502,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

