Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE:GFI opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

