Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

GINN traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788. The company has a market capitalization of $319.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

