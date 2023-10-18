Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

