Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Trading 2% Higher

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 138,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 621,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 623,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

