Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.