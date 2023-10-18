Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend of $1.35 (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3455 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

