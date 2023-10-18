Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,227 shares of company stock worth $7,021,655 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.