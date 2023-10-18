Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 47,324 shares.The stock last traded at $12.56 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

