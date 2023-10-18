HC Wainwright Cuts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $10.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Nkarta Trading Up 112.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.04. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

