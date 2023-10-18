Head to Head Analysis: Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) & BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) and Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Uponor Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uponor Oyj pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BELIMO is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get BELIMO alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BELIMO and Uponor Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Uponor Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

BELIMO currently has a consensus target price of $454.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given BELIMO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BELIMO is more favorable than Uponor Oyj.

This table compares BELIMO and Uponor Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.64 Uponor Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.35 85.71

BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uponor Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BELIMO and Uponor Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELIMO N/A N/A N/A Uponor Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of BELIMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Uponor Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BELIMO beats Uponor Oyj on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELIMO

(Get Free Report)

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

About Uponor Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects. The company also provides ceiling heating and cooling for offices, sales areas, industrial buildings, and sports halls; room and supply temperature controls; mainfolds vario distribution units and cabinets, pre-assembled, and modern approach in residential buildings; flexible ecoflex pre-insulated pipes; prefabricated modules for plumbing and heating; heating and cooling products for projects; and radiator connections. Uponor Oyj was founded in 1918 and is based in Vantaa, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.