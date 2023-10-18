Head to Head Survey: Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) & Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) and Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tempest Therapeutics and Bionomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bionomics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 211.48%. Bionomics has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 126.33%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Bionomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

28.7% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Bionomics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Bionomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Bionomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -218.64% -75.04% Bionomics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bionomics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Bionomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.71 million ($2.38) -3.01 Bionomics $10,000.00 3,533.28 -$21.44 million N/A N/A

Bionomics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempest Therapeutics.

Summary

Bionomics beats Tempest Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, a key cellular enzyme that regulates the innate immune response in tumors. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has a collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify novel a7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

