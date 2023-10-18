Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.