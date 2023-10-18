Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.51. 1,343,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,228,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 40.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 161.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,959 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.