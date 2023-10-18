Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
CLH traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. 19,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,233. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also
