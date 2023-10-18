Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.88. The company had a trading volume of 637,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,757. The company has a market cap of $435.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

