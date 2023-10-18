Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.34. 125,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,174. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

