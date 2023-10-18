Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

